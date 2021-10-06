And there was no hesitation in Stephen Quinn’s celebration last night after the 35-year-old former Sheffield United player scored against his old enemy Sheffield Wednesday in the colours of his present club Mansfield Town.

The veteran former Republic of Ireland man, who made those appearances in a seven year stint at Bramall Lane, is with the League Two club on loan from Burton Albion and is playing under another former Blades figure in Nigel Clough.

His 28th-minute goal levelled things up in the Stags’ Papa Johns Trophy tie with the Owls only for Florian Kamberi to win it for Wednesday in injury time.

Finishing past Joe Wildsmith, Quinn raced back towards the away end, falling to his knees in celebration midway through the Wednesday half and punching the air while shouting into the sold-out Owls allocation.

The images attracted a typically humorous back-and-forth between Blades and Owls fans on social media.