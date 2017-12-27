WATCH: Dominant Sheffield United hammer Sunderland 3-0 to move back into Championship play-offs

Sheffield United moved back into the Championship play-off positions after an utterly dominant 3-0 victory over a poor Sunderland side at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day.

United, without a win since November 17 prior to the game, were full value for their win as John Lundstram, Richard Stearman and George Baldock scored their goals, with Mark Duffy and Lundstram their stand-out performers.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "I've put them under a bit of pressure recently and we have slipped our standards but I thought that the performance at Villa Park on Saturday, coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, spoke volumes about what they are about really.

"We've had a big hole in our team with the likes of David Brooks, Mark Duffy, Paul Coutts and John Fleck missing.

"I thought the players' performance at Villa Park was absolutely outstanding - their attitude and the courage to get themselves off the canvas to get a big result.

"I believe it was a big result, not the biggest point in Sheffield United's history, but I thought it was a big step forward and it was important we carried it on today.

"And we did and we got a little bit of the old swagger back that has seen us produce those type of performances in the first half of the season."