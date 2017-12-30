WATCH: Bolton boss Phil Parkinson praises ‘outstanding’ Gary Madine after 1-0 Sheffield United victory

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson praised his side’s mentality, and former Owl Gary Madine, after they pulled off a shock 1-0 victory at Sheffield United.

Madine scored the only goal of the game as Wanderers posted their first Championship away win in 999 days as United missed the chance to set a new club record for the number of points won in a calendar year.

And Parkinson said: “The atmosphere here at Bramall Lane is great. Mentality is key when you play here, and we implemented it very well.

"Sheffield United are a very front-footed team, they are cavalier in the way they approach the game, but the way we were disciplined and the way we exploited the space they left in behind was enough to win.

"We have a few players who haven't played much football recently. We knew we would fatigue, but the subs came on and gave us that extra boost."

Parkinson reserved particular praise for match-winner Madine, with the home fans having given the former Sheffield Wednesday player a hard time throughout.

Gary Madine celebrates

"He was outstanding," Parkinson said. "He led the line terrifically well and delivered a winning performance."