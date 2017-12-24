WATCH: Blades' Clayton Donaldson puts Aston Villa to the sword with two superb finishes in Sheffield United's 2-2 draw at Villa Park

Clayton Donaldson's brilliant brace earned Sheffield United a share of the spoils at Villa Park yesterday, after coming from 2-0 down.

Hosts Aston Villa were two ahead inside the first ten minutes, when Albert Adomah netted a disputed penalty after a foul by Richard Stearman and Mile Jedinak added a second.

But Donaldson, the former Birmingham City man, returned to the second city to haunt Villa and Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, said: "It's been a little stop-start for Clayton. He has got back into the side over the last three weeks and is doing well.

"His signing from Birmingham City may have surprised a few people but he suited the way we are. We are not big hitters in the Championship but we have to work to identify players we can get into the club.

"Hopefully he can now kick on as scoring two goals against Villa will boost his confidence."