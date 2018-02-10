WATCH: Billy Sharp hits superb volley on Sheffield United return as Blades beat Yorkshire rivals Leeds and strengthen play-off bid

This was the moment Billy Sharp stunned former club Leeds United with a sensational volley - in just the second minute of Sheffield United's 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane.

Sharp was restored to the Blades starting line-up for his first start of 2018 after a spell on the bench, and he wasted no time in making his mark with a superb strike after Mark Duffy's cross was only half-cleared by the Leeds defence.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga restored parity for Leeds in the second half with a header, before Sharp stepped up to score the winner from the penalty spot after John Fleck had been fouled by skipper Eunan O'Kane.

"We needed the win," Blades boss Chris Wilder, whose side failed to score in defeats to Aston Villa and Wolves in their last two games, said afterwards.

"I'm sick of banging on about how well we're playing and not getting results. People are looking at me as if I'm a bit of a nutter, going on about it.

"We were close against Villa but we didn't deserve anything against Wolves.

Billy Sharp celebrates his stunning opener

"We're at the business end of the season and we need to pick wins up. We've got one and we're off and running."

Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom, who was taking charge for the first time since leaving Barnsley for Elland Road, said: "Getting beaten is not nice and I know when I look back at the first goal that there will be things I don't want to see.

"Sheffield United are, in my opinion, the best in the league at building momentum. They were keeping possession, playing forward and putting us under pressure.

"We had to change that and play forward more. We played on the front foot in the second half and we had more energy.

"Kemar Roofe got a knee in the head and had a tooth knocked out so Pablo Hernandez came on. We know what Pablo can do and he got us back in the game.

"There was a bit of apprehension - I could sense it - and I thought that lifted in the second half. I want them to have more freedom because the last thing we want is for anyone playing within themselves."