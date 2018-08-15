WATCH AGAIN: Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp scores a superb volley against Hull after sublime pass from John Fleck

In the end, as Sheffield United tumbled out of the Carabao Cup at the first round hurdle, it counted for nothing.

But Billy Sharp's equaliser last night, against Hull at Bramall Lane, was special. As was the quick build-up through midfield, and the sublime pass from John Fleck. So special, in fact, we thought it deserved watching again. And again...

"It's always nice to score," Sharp said afterwards.

"Flecky has got that in his locker - he said to me that he didn't know I was there, but just had a feeling. I didn't have a lot of time to think about it, and just tried to keep it on target.

"I managed to catch it sweetly and was happy to see it go in.

"I feel good, and hopefully I can keep that going."

Billy Sharp volleys home against Hull

Sharp, of course, is no stranger to a spectacular goal, having scored a stunning acrobatic goal at home to Leeds last season. Some of his efforts in the promotion season weren't bad, either.

