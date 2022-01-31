'Waste of talent', 'Wish him well' - Sheffield United fans react to Lys Mousset's loan departure

Mousset scored five times in his first 11 Premier League games for the Blades after joining from Bournemouth, but has suffered with form and fitness since – leaving the feeling of missed opportunities and unfulfilled potential as he boarded his private jet to Italy.

The striker is out of contract in the summer at United, although it is understood the Blades have an option to extend it by a year if they wish.

Here’s how these Blades fans reacted to his departure…

@cheggs1889: He has blistering pace which can't be taught and no defender likes. The pity is he's rarely fit but I think we should all wish him well

@SteveBatty11: What a waste of talent that kid is. Potential to be an proper talent playing at the very top, but he's wasting his talent due to a lack of discipline away from football

@Azzer28: Sad to see him go, very much what might have been. Superb in the first season but disappointment since then due to his fitness issues. I wish him well with a tinge of regret.

Lys Mousset's Sheffield United career could have come to an end: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

@GallacherSteve: Waste of time and talent but millionaire. He had a Premiership career, short or not

@shawberryfields: It's a shame. That would definitely seem like it's the last we see of him in a Blades shirt as he comes a free agent then doesn't he?

@FlatSta50274102: It’s a great shame in some respects. For about two months in 2019 he gave us something we didn’t have and we needed: Premier League class.

@Blades60Martyn: Sad but pound for pound we lost hands down. Fantastic talent but Injured more than played so bye and move on

@JimWrig39077839: Mousset’s story captures the essence of what’s wrong in the modern game. Excess and over-privilege fuelled by hangers on interested only their own gain. Imagine how Clough, Paisley and Ferguson would’ve dealt with these kind of situations, Can’t see a good end for Moose or clubs

@scottyblade1986: Could have been one of our all time great players, but wasted it all on fast food, fast cars and beer

@Steveshippam: Whether he was unlucky with injuries or just plain bone idle we’ll probably never know but on his day I’d have loved him to have stayed

@joelparker077: Good player on his day but never stayed fit, makes perfect sense to save on his wages and give Jebbo a chance

@HawkEyeV1ew: He’ll have a good 6 months and we’ll take up the 1 year extension on his contract.

@kjfairhurst89: Truthfully always liked him but too injury prone they is a player in there keep him fit and away from fast food restaurants he’ll always score goals

@KMblade1984: Shame. Massive talent but he seems determined to waste every bit of it. He's gonna look back on his career with huge regrets when he's in his thirties.