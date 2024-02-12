Beaming Brazilian Vini Souza was delighted to fulfil his mum's wish with a crucial goal at Luton Town - before explaining exactly why he retains confidence that Sheffield United can still beat the Premier League drop this season. The midfielder scored his first Premier League goal to put the gloss on a 3-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.

United's first away league win of the season cut the gap between themselves and the fourth-bottom Hatters to seven points, with 14 games remaining, but more importantly restored a bit of pride after the previous week's 5-0 hammering against Aston Villa. United got themselves up off the canvas to match Luton's physical threat and then played their football after earning the right, with goals from Cameron Archer, James McAtee (penalty) and Souza sparking jubilant scenes at the full-time whistle.

Souza's driven finish, from Ben Osborn's pass, capped the Brazilian's most impressive individual display since he arrived in the summer and has been challenged by boss Chris Wilder to lead the way for United in their bid to defy the odds and stay up this season. But speaking to the media soon after the final whistle at Luton, a clearly-delighted Souza was determined to enjoy the moment.

"Amazing," he beamed. "I tried a long time to finish but I never finished so today I have the opportunity and scored. I’m so happy to have the three points. To play against Luton is so hard so we changed the mentality and we need to keep going like this. Today we need to enjoy it but tomorrow we need to wake up and go again because we have a hard game next week."

Asked if he hopes to add more goals to his game Souza, who had a goal chalked off late on against Villa seven days before his strike at Luton, smiled: "I hope so, because my mum calls me every day. She says: 'Okay, finish one time in the goal'. I told her: 'Okay, I will' and today I did it, so I'm so happy with this.

"To score in front of the supporters was amazing, amazing. I don’t know what my celebration was, I tried to do so many things but I’m happy. This is crazy. I’m so happy, I’m so happy."

Watching back footage of his goal later, Souza joked it was like a striker's finish and dedicated it to teammate Oli McBurnie, who has been helping his finishing in training. "I just say thank you to the supporters and to my family," Souza added, "but I know I have to keep going because football can change quickly."

Souza also repeated his gratitude to Osborn for the pass which sent him free. "I've said thank you to him so many times and again I say thank you again because I was totally free and screaming for the pass," Souza said. "I said: 'Please give me the ball because I want to finish' but I say thank you to him, and the supporters. It feels amazing.