Sander Berge will face Sheffield United for the first time since leaving in the summer for Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sander Berge is becoming a "leader" in struggling Burnley's side, in the opinion of boss Vincent Kompany, as he prepares to face old club Sheffield United for the first time since leaving in the summer. The Berge reunion is one of the subplots of this weekend's clash between two Premier League strugglers at Turf Moor.

While United travel over the Pennines on the back of a disappointing performance and result at home to Bournemouth last weekend, Burnley have lost all of their last seven games in all competitions and have also been defeated in each of their home games at Turf Moor since being promoted alongside United earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be a rare opportunity for United to take advantage of a side suffering worse than themselves but the home side will also know that victory will see them leapfrog the Blades in the table and heap more misery on one of their big relegation rivals. For his part Berge has been one of Burnley's most impressive performers since his move, on the eve of the new season, and Kompany said: “He is one of the players that has looked recently as a leader for our team.

"He will be massively important for us again on Saturday and in the games ahead. I think his progress throughout the start of the season has really lined up with how the team has progressed. I just want to see the players pick up the points just to confirm they’re on the right track.

“Sander obviously had a year of Premier League experience already [with United] and he’s an international. He’s shown he can play at this level. It was always important to find a balance, but you never know if it will take six weeks or six months for someone to settle in. He took some time but what he’s showing now, he’s on the right track.