Kompany describes Blades as second-best team in Championship as he backs them to hold on to second spot

Vincent Kompany believes Sheffield United will hold on to second place in the Championship and join his Burnley side in the Premier League next season.

The Clarets took a big step towards sealing the league title with a 2-0 victory over the Blades, in a game that was affected hugely by a 17th-minute red card that saw United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham sent off.

United held out until the 60th minute before Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson scored the second of his two goals to end the game as a contest and send Burnley 16 points clear of the second-placed Blades in the table.

Kompany’s side can wrap up the title as early as this weekend if results go their way - but the Manchester City legend expects United to also be playing top-flight football next season.

“Yeah, I think you can say that for sure,” said Kompany, when asked if United are the second-best side in the division. “They’ve also been very consistent throughout the season, they asked questions of us in both games.

“The red card changed the dynamics of the game but if you look at the forwards and Ndiaye and Berge, I could go through a lot of names and they have the intensity right. They’re aggressive and they make it difficult to play against them.”

United face Cardiff City this weekend five points clear of third-placed Luton Town, with a game in hand.

“At this point, you’d say so,” said Kompany, when asked if United will win promotion this season. “It’s in their hands. I don’t see why they wouldn’t.

