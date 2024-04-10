Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reported Sheffield United target has been speaking about his future amid talk of a potential move this summer. Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is the player being linked with a Millers departure, with the Yorkshire club already condemned to relegation back to League One.

The Blades will likely suffer a similar fate in the next week or so, headed through the Premier League trap door after a season to forget. United already know they will need to do a much better job of recruitment ahead of next season, and they are already being linked with potential targets. Here we round up the latest on Johansson.

The latest reports

According to recent reports, Rotherham star Johansson could be an option, with the 25-year-old having been one of the few bright sparks at the ASSEAL New York Stadium. The 25-year-old has 41 league appearances in the Championship this season, and it seems unlikely he will follow the Millers down to the third tier.

Whether the Blades will move for him or not remains to be seen, with the end of the season the priority for now, but in the meantime, Johansson has been speaking about some of the rumours surrounding him.

What Johansson has said about exit rumours

“I haven’t really thought about the summer,” he told the Rotherham Advertiser. “I’m still fully focused here. It hasn’t been good enough from us and we want to at least find something good to end the season with. Your mind can’t wander or you’ll let yourself down and your team down. I don’t want to be like that.”

Johansson ‘embarrassed’

Johansson did not hold back in his assessment of Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship. “I don't know how to put it in words...we feel embarrassed,” said the keeper.

