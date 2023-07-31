Videos emerge of Iliman Ndiaye mobbed by Marseille fans after Sheffield United exit

Iliman Ndiaye flew to Marseille on Sunday night and was mobbed by fans on his arrival after news of his departure from Sheffield United broke. Picture: Twitter

Iliman Ndiaye received a hero’s welcome as the Sheffield United forward arrived in France ahead of his impending move to boyhood club Marseille.

The Blades thought they had managed to fend off interest from the French giants and at one stage were about to announce a new contract with the Senegal international, whom United had captured from non-league outfit Boreham Wood.

However, a change of heart and the agreement of a fee between the two clubs, saw Ndiaye fly to Marseille on Sunday night to complete the switch and upon his arrival was mobbed by fans of the club he grew up supporting.

Videos were uploaded on social media, depicting the scenes as Ndiaye arrived.