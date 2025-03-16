Video: Sheffield United's players unfazed by hostile Sheffield Wednesday welcome ahead of derby - explicit
Sheffield United’s players received a typically hostile Hillsborough welcome this afternoon when they arrived for this afternoon’s Steel City derby against Wednesday. The Blades made the short trip from their Shirecliffe training base and were greeted less-than-warmly by the assembled Wednesdayites.
Particular attention was reserved for Chris Wilder, with one Owls fan seen spouting his displeasure at the Blades boss’s presence. But judging by the United players’ body language the reception didn’t seem to faze them too much, with several seen smiling back at their rivals’ supporters while others kept their heads down with headphones firmly in place.
It’s all part of the fanfare of a Steel City derby, of course, with Owls players - particularly Barry Bannan - receiving similar treatment at Bramall Lane back in November. Watch our video above to see the welcome the Blades’ players received ...