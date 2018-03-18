VIDEO: Sheffield United quartet prepare to report for international duty as Wales chief makes David Brooks admission

Have your say

Four members of Sheffield United’s first team squad are preparing to report for international duty after being called-up by their respective countries.

Enda Stevens travels to Dublin later this week for a Republic of Ireland training camp ahead of their friendly against Turkey while Lee Evans will join Wales in China and California, where Ryan Giggs’ squad will face Mexico.

David Brooks, who featured as a substitute during Saturday’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest, is scheduled to join Rhys Norrington-Davies in the Wales under-21 side which faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in a UEFA Championship qualifier.

Giggs explained Brooks was omitted from the senior set-up to aid his recovery from glandular fever.

“I never thought I’d see him [Brooks] again if I’m honest,” Wales under-21 manager Rob Page, the former Blades defender, said.

“But it makes sense not for him to travel 12 hours across all those time zones and potentially knock him backwards.

Blades star David Brooks

“He’s only just come back from glandular fever and it’s the sensible thing to do.

“I spoke to Chris Wilder and David himself and there was no disappointment.

“Sheffield United have just got him back and want him firing on full cylinders as they go for the Championship play-offs.”