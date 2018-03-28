VIDEO: Sheffield United goalkeeper appears set to be offered a new deal

Simon Moore appears set to be offered a new contract by Sheffield United after holding talks about extending his stay at Bramall Lane.

Although Chris Wilder has put the matter on hold until the end of the season, he confirmed discussions have taken place between himself and the 27-year-old.

Simon Moore is highly-rated by Sheffield united manager Chris Wilder: David Klein/Sportimage

The United manager, whose side face Moore’s former club Brentford on Friday, wants to secure the goalkeeper’s future despite selecting Jamal Blackman in his starting eleven for much of the campaign.

“We’ve talked to Simon,” Wilder said. “We’re not going to do anything between now and the end of the season. But the goalkeepers have been pushing each other on. Simon has been unfortunate, he came back in and got sent-off. But at the moment, I think we are justified by putting Jamal back in.”

United travel to Griffin Park only two points outside the play-off positions with eight matches remaining. Although Blackman, on loan from Chelsea, has emerged as a potential transfer target after impressing this term, Wilder believes Moore’s presence has driven-up his performance levels. Indeed, with United chasing back to back promotions following last term’s League One title triumph, Wilder has reserved the right to make changes if results or standards drop.

“All the players are driving each other on,” Wilder added. “People look at the eleven but ask why they are. Is Mark Duffy doing well because Ricky Holmes and David Brooks breathing down his neck? Is George Baldock doing well because Kieron Freeman is breathing down his neck?

Chris Wilder wants Moore to stay: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“That’s important, it should never be forgotten about. You can’t afford to lose sight of the wider picture.”