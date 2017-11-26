VIDEO: 'Sheffield United dominated in almost every aspect against Birmingham City'

Sheffield United truly dominated Birmingham City in every aspect of yesterday's match at Bramall Lane, apart from the one that ultimately matters - the scoreline.

United had far more possession and touches in the opposition box than their visitors from the Midlands, who led through Chelsea loanee Jeremie Boga's superb strike before Leon Clarke's 13th of the season earned them a point.

Leon Clarke celebrates

And James Shield, The Star's Blades writer, said in our video chat - which is available in full above - that they deserved more.

"The result was United's first draw of the season, and in fact their first since March," said James.

"Which tells you a lot about how they're approaching their football this season and indeed last, when they strolled to the League One title. Statistically, this match was very one sided. United dominated in terms of possession, they dominated in terms of territory and they dominated touches in and around the opposition box.

"But what they couldn't do was translate that dominance into clear cut opportunities and goals."

Chris Wilder, the United manager, said: "I didn't think we deserved to draw the game, but credit to the opposition.

"They defended fantastically well but we pushed them back for long periods. We just couldn't find a winner, but it wasn't for the want of trying.

"We passed the ball extremely well but we possibly didn't work the goalkeeper enough with the amount of shots that we had."