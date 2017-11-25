VIDEO: ‘Sheffield United deserved more than a draw against Birmingham City, says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says his Blades should have beaten Birmingham after the sides drew 1-1 at Bramall Lane earlier this evening.

Leading scorer Leon Clarke secured a point for the Blades with a 71st-minute equaliser - his ninth goal in four games - after Jeremie Boga's superb strike had given the visitors a half-time lead.

And Wilder said: "I didn't think we deserved to draw the game, but credit to the opposition. They defended fantastically well but we pushed them back for long periods. We just couldn't find a winner, but it wasn't for the want of trying.

"We passed the ball extremely well but we possibly didn't work the goalkeeper enough with the amount of shots that we had."

United looked the better side early on with John Lundstram forcing a save from David Stockdale and Clarke slicing a shot wide.

Birmingham scored against the run of play when Jota's corner was only cleared as far as Chelsea loanee Boga, who beat Jamal Blackman with a rasping drive from 25 yards.

Another goal for Leon Clarke

Clarke equalised 19 minutes from time with a low shot after receiving the ball from David Brooks.

"They had to work extremely hard to gain a point," Wilder said. "I'm slightly disappointed, but that's all it is, a slight disappointment.

"We didn't get as organised for their goal as we should have done. It is a small criticism that we should have got out to him a little bit quicker.

"I'm delighted with the way we're playing. We're going to take small steps backwards but the quality and level of consistency of performances in a new division, for me, is first class. I think we're showing we're a really decent side."