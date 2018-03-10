VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder proud of his players’ effort in 0-0 draw at Ipswich

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, was proud of the effort shown by his players in their 0-0 draw at Ipswich Town this afternoon.

United created a host of good chances to win the game, with James Wilson hitting the post late on after John Lundstram elected to pass to Ched Evans rather than take the shot on himself.

John Lundstram impressed for United

Evans also had a very good penalty shout waved away by the referee in the same passage of play and David Brooks looked lively after coming off the bench as United slipped behind the play-off pack, although they can make up some ground with their game in hand on Tuesday at home to Burton before hosting Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Watch the video above to hear Wilder’s post-match thoughts.

"There were two honest teams and both were going for a result but the wicket wasn't the best," said Wilder.

"It's uncompromising and relentless is the division, and the schedule, and I thought my players in the second half really dug in and were positive in trying to win the game.

"I think we've spurned a couple of chances to win the game and I think if we had got our noses in front I believe we would have won.

"Billy Sharp has had a chance in the first half and we've hit the post and it's come back to Billy.

"I'm looking at John Lundstram when he's in front of goal and he's tried to square it to Ched and Brooksy late on and he's seven or eight yards out on his left foot and he's tried to put someone else in.

"The final bit decides Championship games but we just keep going - there's still a lot of games and it's a huge week for the football club leading up to the international break, with two home games on the trot."