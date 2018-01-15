VIDEO: 'I joined Sheffield United for chance of Premier League promotion' admits Blades new boy Ricky Holmes

Ricky Holmes has opened up about his decision to join Sheffield United after receiving negative comments online from fans of his old club, Charlton.

Holmes completed his move to Bramall Lane this afternoon after signing a two-and-a-half year deal in South Yorkshire.

Blades boss Chris Wilder, who worked with Holmes at Northampton, launched a failed bid to sign him from Charlton in the summer but eventually got his man, leading to a host of negative comments aimed at Holmes on Twitter.

And the 30-year-old responded with a statement on his Twitter account, which read: "Getting a lot of negative comments on here. When a club agrees to sell [and] take a fee, you have a decision to make. My career has been a slow progression from park football to where I am now. We play at our level to get to the next and hope to get to the top.

"Yes, I would love to have done it with Charlton but that's no guarantee. I've been given the chance to play for another great club who are close to achieving that dream of top flight football, at my age I might not get another chance. In all jobs if you are offered a promotion you would be stupid not to take it, football seems to be different.

"I had a great time at Charlton and it's just a shame it wasn't more successful. I feel I always gave my all and hope the fans enjoyed my performances. Along the way I met some great people from fans, staff and players. It's a new chapter in the short career us footballers get and can't wait to get started!! I wish Charlton all the success the fans deserve."

Ricky Holmes is a Sheffield United player

Wilder added of Holmes: "I worked with Ricky previously and it is no secret that I'm an admirer of his ability.

"He has something a little different and I'm confident that his best years are ahead of him. He completes the jigsaw of our incoming transfers and I must thank Paul Mitchell [head of recruitment] and Carl Shieber [head of football admin] for securing these deals early in the transfer window."

