VIDEO: 'Draw a fair result' in Steel City derby against Wednesday admits Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United boss, admitted a draw was a fair result after his Blades side drew 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane this evening.

Clayton Donaldson had United's best chance of the game, his header saved fantastically by Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, and the visitors had captain Glenn Loovens sent off for two bookings before Adam Reach's stunning effort was kept out by an equally impressive save from Simon Moore.

And Wilder enjoyed poking fun at Sheffield Wednesday, who he felt raised their game in Jos Luhukay's first game in charge since replacing Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough.

"It shows how far we have come, to take four points from six from the other side of the city," he said. "I thought we played OK-to-well, but that doesn't win you games.

"A draw was a fair result and I congratulate the opposition because they ran around and competed. But that is a given for my side.

"I think Carlos might be a little disappointed watching that from south Wales because they are a good football club with good players and we are a good football club with good players but we run around every game.

Blades boss Chris Wilder

"If we win a few games we can go far. I don't want to be on the beach in May. I want to be the ones that take second or gets in the play-offs. I don't want to be finishing eighth or ninth."