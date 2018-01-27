VIDEO: Chris Wilder praises his Sheffield United side despite below-par display in FA Cup victory over Preston

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits he was delighted that his Blades side 'found a way' to beat Preston in the FA Cup this afternoon, despite a below-par performance.

Billy Sharp's second-half penalty was all that separated the teams in a cup tie low on quality for the most part, although goalkeepers Declan Rudd and Simon Moore both had to be alert on occasions.

And Wilder, who declined to reveal who he was hoping the Blades are paired with in Monday's fifth round draw, admitted: "We just needed to lift the standards more second half. I think we edged a tight game. It wasn’t a classic but now, we are on a little bit of a run.

"I always thought we weren’t a million miles away from putting a run together.

"The introduction of Ched [Evans] and Chris Basham off the bench gave us a spark and we change the shape at half-time to try and get more control, and I think it worked.

"The game was two teams evenly matched in personnel and position, and I think both managers were delighted to decide it on the day. We found a way, when we didn't play great, to nick it and that's been our downfall recently.

Billy Sharp celebrates his winner from the spot

"We've played well in a number of games and haven't found a way to win them, so maybe we're learning a few things."