VIDEO: Chris Wilder explains ‘emotional’ reaction after Sheffield United’s victory at Norwich City

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has explained his emotional celebration after his side’s 2-1 victory at Norwich City this afternoon.

United triumphed thanks to goals from James Wilson and Clayton Donaldson, although Ivo Pinto pulled one back for the home side.

United fans, who accused the Canaries of time-wasting in their 1-0 win at Bramall Lane earlier in the season, chanted ‘take your time, Sheffield United...playing football the Norwich way’ and Wilder attracted boos from the home side after celebrating in front of his fans at the final whistle.

United’s substitutes were also abused during their warm-down before being moved on by City stewards and Wilder, in his post-match press conference, insisted: “The win meant a lot to me because a few things have happened over the last week.

“My father-in-law isn’t very well back in Sheffield and he’s a big fan of me and of the team. So there was a bit of emotion at the end. It wasn’t anything directed at the opposition or anything like that.

“I thought it was a real tough game today, and for them to go 120 minutes in midweek [against Chelsea in the FA Cup] and then play like that against us, full credit to them.

Chris Wilder at the final whistle

“But it was a big win for us. We needed to marry up a good performance, which we’ve had a lot of recently, with a result and we managed to do that.”