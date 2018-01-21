VIDEO: Chris Wilder and Daniel Farke have their say on Sheffield United's 2-1 victory at Norwich City

Chris Wilder admits he was disappointed that Sheffield United didn't score more goals in their 2-1 win at Norwich City yesterday.

United prevailed 2-1 at Carrow Road after goals from James Wilson and substitute Clayton Donaldson, although Ivo Pinto reduced the arrears with an excellent header in the second half.

But Wilder, who celebrated emotionally with the travelling United fans at the full time whistle, said: "It is tough in the Championship to get the first goal, so when it did come it gave us a lift and settled us down. We dominated the first half and I was a little disappointed that we were not further ahead.

"We made a few changes and all the new lads contributed, particularly as we dominated the first half. I can't remember too many real clear-cut chances from Norwich, but we had to be organised when they took risks.

"It was up to us to get about them. I thought we dominated and dictated the game in the first half. Their goal is a disappointment for us, and all of a sudden it was game on.

"They have some good players who push you back, the likes of Maddison, Murphy and Oliveira can open teams so to see it out and get the result was great for us."

Clayton Donaldson celebrates his goal with Lee Evans

Wilder's opposite number Daniel Farke, whose tactics had irked United when the Canaries won at Bramall Lane earlier in the season, added: "I'm pretty disappointed with the result.

"We knew it would be a tough game after Chelsea [their FA Cup tie went to penalties in midweek], but we wanted at least to get a draw to continue our unbeaten run, so we're sad about this result.

"I think we were tired in the head today, and we made some mistakes in our pressing and in our decision-making. We know if we'd won we'd be back in the play-off mix, and you go in so motivated, but we have to accept the loss."