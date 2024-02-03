Sheffield United managed to make three signings during the January transfer window, landing Ben Brereton-Diaz and Mason Holgate on loan, while Ivo Grbic joined on a permanent deal. The Blades are hoping those signings will be enough to keep them up this season, but how does the spending of their rivals match up?

We have put together the latest net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses. Take a look below to see where United rank.