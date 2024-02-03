News you can trust since 1887
Updated Premier League net spend table after January: Where Sheffield United, Everton, Forest and rivals rank - gallery

A look at the Premier League net spend table to see where Sheffield United and their rivals rank after January.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 08:01 GMT

Sheffield United managed to make three signings during the January transfer window, landing Ben Brereton-Diaz and Mason Holgate on loan, while Ivo Grbic joined on a permanent deal. The Blades are hoping those signings will be enough to keep them up this season, but how does the spending of their rivals match up?

We have put together the latest net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses. Take a look below to see where United rank.

Net spend in €: +86.4m

1. Brighton

Net spend in €: +75.2m

2. Wolves

Net spend in €: +42.3m

3. Everton

Net spend in €: +21m

4. West Ham United

