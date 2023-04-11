News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
34 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard

Updated outcome predicted in Sheffield United’s promotion battle with Luton Town, Middlesbrough - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from the Championship this season as Sheffield United eye their return to the Premier League

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

Sheffield United were beaten 2-0 away at Burnley on Monday evening. Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was sent off for the Blades and will now serve a suspension.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain 2nd in the Championship table behind the Clarets and are five points above 3rd position Luton Town with a game in-hand still. Next up for the Yorkshire club is a home clash against relegation threatened Cardiff City at Bramall Lane this weekend.

In the meantime, here is a look at where Sheffield United are predicted to finish in the league at the end of this campaign based on data collected by FiveThirtyEight...

39 points

1. 24. Wigan

39 points Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
40 points

2. 23. Blackpool

40 points Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
46 points

3. 22. Reading

46 points Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
48 points

4. 21. QPR

48 points Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6