An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from the Championship this season as Sheffield United eye their return to the Premier League

Sheffield United were beaten 2-0 away at Burnley on Monday evening. Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was sent off for the Blades and will now serve a suspension.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain 2nd in the Championship table behind the Clarets and are five points above 3rd position Luton Town with a game in-hand still. Next up for the Yorkshire club is a home clash against relegation threatened Cardiff City at Bramall Lane this weekend.

In the meantime, here is a look at where Sheffield United are predicted to finish in the league at the end of this campaign based on data collected by FiveThirtyEight...

1 . 24. Wigan 39 points Photo: Bernard Platt Photo Sales

2 . 23. Blackpool 40 points Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3 . 22. Reading 46 points Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

4 . 21. QPR 48 points Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales