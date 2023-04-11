Updated outcome predicted in Sheffield United’s promotion battle with Luton Town, Middlesbrough - gallery
An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from the Championship this season as Sheffield United eye their return to the Premier League
Sheffield United were beaten 2-0 away at Burnley on Monday evening. Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was sent off for the Blades and will now serve a suspension.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain 2nd in the Championship table behind the Clarets and are five points above 3rd position Luton Town with a game in-hand still. Next up for the Yorkshire club is a home clash against relegation threatened Cardiff City at Bramall Lane this weekend.
In the meantime, here is a look at where Sheffield United are predicted to finish in the league at the end of this campaign based on data collected by FiveThirtyEight...