Sheffield United’s injury worries have shown more signs of easing, boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed, after defender Jack Robinson returned to full fitness and mercurial midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly taking steps in his own recovery.

Coulibaly is still to make his competitive debut for the Blades after returning from a two-year loan spell in Belgium earlier in the summer. He caught the eye at periods of pre-season but was then forced to go under the knife to correct a previously-undiagnosed knee complaint.

The Malian midfielder has now returned to training while John Fleck, on the recovery trail after complications in his own recovery from a fractured leg, is also progressing – although probably not quickly enough to face his former club Coventry City on Boxing Day at Bramall Lane.

Updating fans on the status of Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies – all hamstring injury casualties of differing severity – Heckingbottom said: “Robbo’s back fit. Rhian and Rhys, they’ve had surgery, so they’re the longer-termers.

“Of the other boys, Izzy is back training now and we’re seeing how he reacts every day with his knee. We’re expecting it to be up and down a little bit for the foreseeable. Ozzy is getting better week on week, and Flecky is recovering with the crack in his leg that he had. Day by day, we’re getting closer to having everyone fit.”

Heckingbottom told reporters that he is “not interested” in checking with United’s medical staff about timescales for the injured players’ returns, instead preferring to focus his energies on those available to him as he looks to maintain his side’s good form throughout the second half of the Championship campaign.

“I don’t ask,” Heckingbottom insisted. “They’re fit when they’re fit. I like to plan with the players we’ve got and work with them. That’s not to say they’re forgotten about, but they don’t need any added pressure.

“Everyone works had to get back fit and some players end up coming earlier and some have setbacks. That’s what determines it. We’re always going to be led on the players. In my mind we’re just waiting until they’re on the grass.”

