Sheffield United Women extend unbeaten run with 4-0 hammering of Watford

The Blades controlled the contest from the outset and were ahead just 12 minutes in through star striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who calmly collected a throughball and decisively struck the ball past Georgie Ferguson.

Watford received a blow when Teyah Goldie had to be replaced due to injury in the 34th minute, Ryah Vyse taking her place.

The visitors continued to dominate and it was 2-0 with five minutes of the first half to play courtesy of Rhema Lord-Mears’ stunning effort from distance.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk was on the scoresheet in Sheffield United's 4-0 win over Watford: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

And it was 3-0 before half-time, with Lucy Watson’s effort heavily deflecting off Vyse and ultimately being ruled as an own goal.

Just six minutes into the second half, the Blades had a fourth through Ellie Wilson, who opened her account for the club by heading home Watson’s corner.

United continued to press and created several chances to build a five-goal lead, with Lord-Mears looking particularly dangerous and nearly scoring a second long-range effort only for Ferguson to make a smart stop.

However, four goals ultimately proved more than enough to push them up to seventh in the Championship table and extend their unbeaten league run to six matches, while Watford still sit in 11th place with just one league win all season.

United are next in action on March 13, at home to London City Lionesses.

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.

Watford: Georgie Ferguson, Teyah Goldie (Vyse 34), Anne Meiwald, Corrine Henson, Ronnell Humes (Roberts 68), Francesca Ali, Megan Chandler, Rosie Kmita (Legg 68), Flo Fyfe (Fatuga-Dada 59), Amber-Keegan Stobbs, Helen Jane Ward (Wiltshire 68)

Substitutes not used: Mia Smith, Renee Hector, Morgan Rogers, Juliet Adebowale

Bookings: Ali 67’

Sheffield United: Fran Kitching, Ellie Wilson (Sharrocks 80), Sophie Bradley-Auckland, Georgia Robert, Alethea Paul, Georgia Walters (Enderby 64), Kasia Lipka (Miller 84), Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, Madeleine Cusack (Walton 64), Rhema Lord-Mears (Taylor 80), Lucy Watson.

Substitutes not used: Nina Wilson

Goals: Sweetman-Kirk 12’, Lord-Mears 40’, Vyse (OG) 45+2’, Wilson 51’,