Sheffield United v Wigan Athletic confirmed teams as Billy Sharp starts

Blades make two changes for Good Friday clash v Wigan

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this afternoon’s crunch Championship clash at home to Wigan Athletic.

From the side that beat Norwich City last weekend, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie drop out of the starting XI. Jayden Bogle and skipper Billy Sharp come into the side.

Max Lowe drops out through injury while Oli McBurnie is on the bench.

For Sharp it’s a first start in Blades colours since the FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane over a month ago, while the good form of George Baldock has kept Bogle on the bench in recent weeks.

United go into the game six points clear of Middlesbrough, who face Burnley tonight, while Luton Town, another contender for automatic promotion, are currently facing Millwall at The Den.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Sharp.

Subs: Davies, Fleck, Basham, McBurnie, Norwood, Clark, Osula.

Wigan: Amos, Whatmough, Power, McClean, Lang, Tiehi, Fletcher, Rekik, Darikwa, Aasgaard, Hughes.

