Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Build-up, team news and updates from Chris Wilder's Lane return
Chris Wilder makes his first return to Bramall Lane this evening as play-off rivals Sheffield United and Middlesbrough go head-to-head.
Wilder left United almost a year ago, after a hugely successful time in charge of his boyhood club.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
What Hecky said about Wilder’s return
in his pre-match programme notes ...
“Chris Wilder needs no introduction in this side of the city and I’m sure he will have been looking forward to this one for some time. I hope he and his staff get a great reception and I’m looking forward to having a drink with them after the game.
“But whilst feelings will undoubtedly be running high all around the ground, it’s important that we keep a cool head and focus on the prize - three points.”
Wilder to “block out” his return to Bramall Lane
Chris Wilder says he is blocking out his return to Sheffield United tonight.
The Sheffielder had a tremendously successful spell in charge of his boyhood club, which came to an end a year ago.
He was unveiled as Boro boss back in November and said ahead of tonight’s game: “I understand the sub-plot of me going back. But I’m tunnel-visioned. I block everything out.
“It’s business as usual for me. Of course, I had a tremendous connection with the supporters, players and the immediate staff there. Those relationships don’t go away just because of a change of club, and they won’t do, but for me, the journey began in November – a new journey where I’ve been humbled with the reception we’ve all had since we’ve come to Middlesbrough.
“Whatever the reception is, I’d like to think it would be a positive one. I’d be a touch disappointed if it isn’t, but I can’t control that.
and the Blades are back at Bramall Lane for a hotly-anticipated clash with Chris Wilder’s Boro - it’s a big game from that aspect but also in respect of both sides’ play-off aspirations