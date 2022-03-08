Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Build-up, team news and updates from Chris Wilder's Lane return

Chris Wilder says he is blocking out his return to Sheffield United tonight.

The Sheffielder had a tremendously successful spell in charge of his boyhood club, which came to an end a year ago.

He was unveiled as Boro boss back in November and said ahead of tonight’s game: “I understand the sub-plot of me going back. But I’m tunnel-visioned. I block everything out.

“It’s business as usual for me. Of course, I had a tremendous connection with the supporters, players and the immediate staff there. Those relationships don’t go away just because of a change of club, and they won’t do, but for me, the journey began in November – a new journey where I’ve been humbled with the reception we’ve all had since we’ve come to Middlesbrough.

“Whatever the reception is, I’d like to think it would be a positive one. I’d be a touch disappointed if it isn’t, but I can’t control that.