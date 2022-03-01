The wing-back required treatment during last weekend’s visit to Millwall, but recovered to complete the game.

Although manager Paul Heckingbottom later revealed Baldock had left The Den with an ice pack on his knee, coaching staff are optimistic the 28-year-old can take his place in the team for the meeting with Steve Cooper’s side.

If not, youngster Femi Seriki could be thrust into action after being recalled from a spell on loan with United’s sister club Beerschot. However, with fellow teenager Kyron Gordon already likely to start against Forest, Paul Heckingbottom would prefer not to select two relatively inexperienced players in key positions as United face opponents also hunting a place in the Championship play-offs.

United’s defence has been hit by injuries in recent weeks, with Jayden Bogle already ruled-out for the season after undergoing surgery and Chris Basham still ruled-out despite being told he does not require an operation to cure a damaged ligament.

With Charlie Goode suspended, Gordon was named at centre-half for the trip to south London. Although United suffered a first defeat in 10 outings, slipping to seventh in the table as a result, the academy graduate impressed coaching staff with his performance and “personality” according to Heckingbottom.

George Baldock (second left) is hopeful of facing Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Baldock was assessed by medical staff when United resumed training following their return from the capital, with Heckingbottom admitting immediately after the match it was “too early” to make an accurate diagnosis.