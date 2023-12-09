Sheffield United looking to build on Liverpool display against Brentford at Bramall Lane

Two more promising Sheffield United youngsters have been drafted into the first-team squad for this afternoon's clash against Brentford at Bramall Lane amid something of an availability crisis. Ollie Norwood joined the list of players who new boss Chris Wilder cannot call upon when he picked up a fifth booking of the season against Liverpool on Wednesday, triggering a one-match ban.

Oli McBurnie remains sidelined as he completes his two-match ban while George Baldock misses out again after damaging a hamstring against Burnley earlier this month. So youngsters Sydie Peck, formerly of Arsenal, and 17-year-old Ryan One - who has been in good form in front of goal for the U23s this season - have been drafted into the first-team squad and take the place of Norwood and fellow midfielder John Fleck on the bench.

The Blades' starting XI is unchanged from Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, which saw a much-improved performance before goals in either half sealed victory for the Premier League title-chasers. Youngsters Will Osula and Andre Brooks get another chance to impress against the Bees, while Wilder sticks to the back four he sent out against Jurgen Klopp's side.

United remained rooted bottom but the manner of their display in midweek generated fresh confidence that they can upset the odds and survive this season.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, Archer, Osula, McAtee. Subs: A. Davies, Lowe, Peck, One, Thomas, Slimane, Traore, Larouci, Seriki.

Brentford are without key man Bryan Mbuemo due to injury but include former United transfer target Neal Maupay in their starting XI, with ex-Blades loanee Charlie Goode on the bench.

