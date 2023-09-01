Two debuts, no McAtee - Sheffield United predicted XI v Everton after transfer deadline: gallery
Sheffield United could hand league debuts to two of their new summer signings when they face Everton in a crunch six-pointer at Bramall Lane tomorrow.
Although James McAtee signed on loan from Manchester City too late to feature against Sean Dyche’s side, Luke Thomas could make his first appearance in Blades colours after arriving from Leicester City earlier in the week.
Both United and Everton are looking for their first points of the league season, with United hoping to take the confidence from last weekend’s battling performance against reigning champions City into what is already looking like a huge clash.
With boss Paul Heckingbottom’s options also boosted by the arrival of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, we tasked our man Danny Hall with stepping into Heckingbottom’s shoes and selecting the side he would send out to face Everton - do you agree with his selections?