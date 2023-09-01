Sheffield United could hand league debuts to two of their new summer signings when they face Everton in a crunch six-pointer at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

Although James McAtee signed on loan from Manchester City too late to feature against Sean Dyche’s side, Luke Thomas could make his first appearance in Blades colours after arriving from Leicester City earlier in the week.

Both United and Everton are looking for their first points of the league season, with United hoping to take the confidence from last weekend’s battling performance against reigning champions City into what is already looking like a huge clash.

With boss Paul Heckingbottom’s options also boosted by the arrival of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, we tasked our man Danny Hall with stepping into Heckingbottom’s shoes and selecting the side he would send out to face Everton - do you agree with his selections?

1 . Wes Foderingham Superb last time out against Manchester City and has been one of United’s leading lights so far this season, so an obvious pick Photo Sales

2 . George Baldock A tougher choice, given Bogle’s impact off the bench against Manchester City last time out. But Baldock has enough credit in the bank to be United’s first choice, providing his slight niggle is not still causing him issues. If it is, then I’d have no issues with Bogle starting Photo Sales

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic Still to hit his heights of last season so far this time around but barring injury or illness, will start against Everton Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . John Egan United’s club captain is pretty much an automatic pick whenever he is fit and available Photo: Robbie Stephenson Photo Sales