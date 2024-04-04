Two changes for Sheffield United v Liverpool as Chris Wilder makes Oli McBurnie call as Reds put out strong XI
Chris Wilder has made two changes to his Sheffield United side for this evening’s tough trip to title-chasing Liverpool. The Blades boss has recalled James McAtee and Auston Trusty from last weekend’s draw with Fulham.
Out go Oli McBurnie and Ben Osborn, who are both on the bench against Jurgen Klopp’s men. It means a return to Merseyside for on-loan Everton man Mason Holgate while Ollie Arblaster, 20, faces his biggest test since breaking into the Blades’ first-team.
Blades: Grbic, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, McAtee, Brereton Diaz. Subs: Foderingham, McBurnie, Norwood, Osborn, Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.
Liverpool name a strong XI to take on the Blades as they continue their push for the title in Klopp’s final season in charge. Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez form Klopp’s front three, with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister also featuring.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, van Dijk, Konate, Luis Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Gravenberch, Bradley. Subs: Adrian, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Danns, Quansah.
