The forward has been plagued by injury this season and has suffered another setback ahead of the visit of Arsenal.

Sheffield United have made two changes for tonight's Bramall Lane clash against title-chasing Arsenal. The Blades were rocked on the eve of the game by a fresh injury blow for Rhian Brewster, who has damaged his hamstring again after making only his third start of the season at Wolves on Sunday.

Oli McBurnie comes in in his place, while Tom Davies makes his first start since arriving at United in the summer. Out go Brewster and Yasser Larouci, with United shifting to a back four. Auston Trusty plays at left back against his former club, while Ben Brereton Diaz is back on the bench after his recent injury absence.

Blades: Grbic, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Norwood, Souza, Davies, McAtee, McBurnie. Subs: Foderingham, Baldock, Osborn, Arblaster, Larouci, Peck, Osula, Brooks, Brereton Diaz.

Aaron Ramsdale is on the bench for United on his return to Bramall Lane with David Raya preferred in goal by Mikel Arteta, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all included in the starting XI.