Sheffield United confirmed team news v Sunderland as Chris Wilder reshuffles his pack

Chris Wilder has reshuffled his Sheffield United pack for tonight’s top-of-the-table clash against fellow promotion contenders Sunderland at Bramall Lane tonight. The two players who dropped out for Tuesday’s win over Oxford United return to the side.

Alfie Gilchrist and Harrison Burrows start in the full-back positions, with Femi Seriki and Sam McCallum returning to the bench despite impressive displays in the win over Oxford. Either side could go back to the top of the Championship table with victory tonight and United will be looking to put some pressure back on their rivals, including Leeds United, with another positive performance and result on home soil.

Striker Tyrese Campbell goes into the game with five goals in his last six games while the Blades have won all of their last seven games at Bramall Lane without conceding a goal.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Robinson (c), Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Shackleton, T. Davies, Norrington-Davies, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, One.

The Black Cats are unchanged from their last time out, with former Blades promotion-winner Simon Moore on the bench on his former stomping ground.

Sunderland: Patterson, Neil, Ballard, Bellingham, Roberts, Rigg, O’Nien, Isidor, Mepham, Hume, Watson. Subs: Moore, Mayenda, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Johnson, Alese.