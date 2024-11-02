Two changes for Sheffield United at Blackburn Rovers as Chris Wilder makes Gus Hamer call at Ewood Park

Chris Wilder has made two changes to his Sheffield United side at Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, with Gus Hamer returning on the bench at Ewood Park. Hamer missed out against Stoke City at the weekend through suspension but is back available again, albeit only amongst the substitutes.

As expected Jack Robinson comes in for the suspended Anel Ahmedhodzic at centre-half while Rhian Brewster is in the side from the start, replacing Tyrese Campbell despite getting on the scoresheet against his former club last week.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Robinson (c), Burrows, Souza, Arblaster, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Brewster, Moore. Subs: Faxon, McCallum, Hamer, Shackleton, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki, Peck.