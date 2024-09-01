Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sheffield United team news v Watford

Sheffield United have made two changes for this afternoon’s Championship clash with Watford, with the impressive Andre Brooks missing out. Anel Ahmedhodzic comes back in after illness saw him miss out at Norwich last weekend while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi makes his full league debut in place of Brooks.