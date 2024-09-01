Two changes for Sheffield United against Watford as impressive star's absence explained

Sheffield United team news v Watford

Sheffield United have made two changes for this afternoon’s Championship clash with Watford, with the impressive Andre Brooks missing out. Anel Ahmedhodzic comes back in after illness saw him miss out at Norwich last weekend while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi makes his full league debut in place of Brooks.

Brooks misses out through concussion protocols while Ahmedhodzic comes back in for Auston Trusty, who moved to Celtic on deadline day in a £6m deal.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza, Arblaster, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore.

