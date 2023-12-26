3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 5.5

Back in the side after missing out at Villa and showed good bravery and defensive instincts to put his head in where it hurt and snuff out the danger at the back post. Had to walk a tightrope from the 15th minute after being booked for an early foul on Adebayo but did it well, bombing forward from right centre-half after the half-time change of shape. Scored a poacher's finish for 2-1 but then couldn't do enough to prevent Morris's cross for what turned out to be the winner