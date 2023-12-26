Sheffield United's Premier League survival hopes suffered another big blow this afternoon when they lost 3-2 at home to relegation rivals Luton Town. The Blades recovered from Alfie Doughty's first-half opener to lead 2-1 through goals from Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic.
But two own goals, from Jack Robinson and substitute Anis Slimane, turned the game on its head and led to jubilant scenes in the away end, while Unitedites reflected on another defeat to a relegation rival already this season. Here's how we rated United's players on an afternoon to forget at Bramall Lane...
1. Wes Foderingham 4
Fresh from question marks about his decision-making for Villa's late equaliser on Friday night, Foderingham endured another moment to forget when Doughty's shot squirmed through his legs at his near post and settled into the United net. Had little chance with Luton's second or third goals as his own players unfortunately had the final touch
2. George Baldock 5
Back in more familiar territory at right back from the start and one dangerous cross from deep was begging to be converted before Mengi got the final touch before it flew just over his own bar. Adjudged to have got a touch on the ball by ref Allison who gave a corner which led to Luton's third goal, which the Blades were aggrieved by
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5.5
Back in the side after missing out at Villa and showed good bravery and defensive instincts to put his head in where it hurt and snuff out the danger at the back post. Had to walk a tightrope from the 15th minute after being booked for an early foul on Adebayo but did it well, bombing forward from right centre-half after the half-time change of shape. Scored a poacher's finish for 2-1 but then couldn't do enough to prevent Morris's cross for what turned out to be the winner
4. Jack Robinson 5
Very unfortunate to get his head to a cross and divert it past Foderingham to level it up for Luton at 2-2 - his only misstep of the game until that point. Was less unfortunate to pick up a booking a few minutes later when he threw Ogbene to the ground, and it didn't take a lip reader to understand his frustration