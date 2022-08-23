Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just seven days remaining in the summer transfer window for clubs across English football to set their squads for the next six months and try to keep a hold of their star players.

Meanwhile, the action on the pitch comes thick and fast with the second round of the Carabao Cup kicking off tonight.

Sheffield United are already out of the competition, having lost to West Brom in the first round earlier this month, and are instead preparing for their EFL Championship match with Luton Town on Friday night.

Behind the scenes, the Blades and several other second tier clubs still appear to be making moves in the transfer window...

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Newcastle and Watford have still to agree a fee for Joao Pedro as talks intensify over a £30million deal (Daily Mail)

Norwich City are looking to bring in Norwegian left-back Fredrik André Bjørkan in from Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal (Football League World via Bild - Germany)

Steve Bruce admits that he’d still like to bring in as many as ‘two or three’ more West Bromwich Albion signings before the transfer window closes on September 1 (Birmingham Mail)

Stoke City are closing in on a permanent transfer deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke (Football League World)

Hull City have set their sights on signing Tottenham starlet Marcel Lavinier after he rejected a new contract (Football Insider)

Huddersfield Town are leading race to sign Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich with a fee already agreed between the clubs, but Two other clubs waiting if personal terms fall at the last hurdle (Fabrizio Romano)

Middlesbrough are lining up a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke (Football Insider)

Burnley continue to chase a move for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze as they seek a striker solution (Lancashire Live)