Paul Heckingbottom’s side are continuing to make moves in the transfer window as the new EFL Championship season approaches.

It has already been a busy transfer window across English football and there are still months of ins and outs to come.

Sheffield United have been handed a boost to their reported interest in a Derby County attacker after it emerged that West Brom, believed to be favourites to sign the player, are ‘not pursuing a move’ while Middlesbrough are currently finalising a deal to bring in a new striker.

Preston North End have brought in a former Blackpool loanee on trial after the midfielder was released by Liverpool and Hull City have reportedly reignited their interest in a player who they were linked with in January.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City plan to launch a bid to sign a transfer target next summer after missing out on the player this window and a Blackburn Rovers striker is closing in on a move to Italy.

Birmingham City are not interested in signing a Reading defender, despite reports, while a Scottish Premiership side have not ruled out a move for a Wigan Athletic attacker.

Finally, Manchester United have moved on to other targets after failing to agree a fee for a Watford star.

1. Man U move on from Bachmann Manchester United have moved onto other targets after they failed to agree a fee with Watford for Daniel Bachmann (FLW)

2. McGrath attracting interest Scottish Peemiership side Aberdeen could be interested in signing Wigan Athletic attacker Jamie McGrath with boss Jim Goodwin refusing to rule out a move for the former St Mirren man (Daily Record)

3. Rovers striker nearing Italian move Serie A side Salernitana's sporting director Morgan De Sanctis has travelled to London in an attempt to finalise an agreement for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz (FLW)

4. Cardiff plan Bale move next summer Cardiff City plan to launch a sensational bid for former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale next summer after missing out on the Wales international to MLS side LAFC this window (The Sun)