Clubs across English football’s second tier are exploring options to improve their squads ahead of the new season.
A Sheffield United goalkeeper is wanted on-loan by a Scottish Premiership club currently managed by a former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic manager while Burnley are stepping up their chase for £4 million valued midfielder who is also on Hull City’s radar.
A Wigan Athletic midfielder has dismissed rumours linking him with a return to a former club and says he is determined to fight for his place at the Latics and a Luton Town striker looks set for a move to Northampton Town.
Elsewhere, Cardiff City’s summer transfer window plans will see them looking to strengthen the spin of their team by signing a new centre back, central midfielder and striker while Stoke City are on the trail of two more summer signings.
West Brom have expressed an interest in a Leicester City midfielder who Steve Bruce tried to sign while he was Newcastle United manager and Swansea City are looking to complete the signing of a released Arsenal keeper.
Finally, Scottish side Aberdeen have placed a £3m price tag on their Scotland international midfielder who is reportedly wanted by Millwall.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: