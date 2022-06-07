The summer transfer window officially opens later this week as clubs across the EFL Championship prepare to start making their moves.

Clubs across English football’s second tier are set to ramp up their recruitment drives when the domestic transfer window officially opens on Friday.

Sheffield United are being linked with a Chelsea star who has spent the last few seasons on loan at clubs such as Birmingham City and Coventry City with the Blues willing to let the player leave permanently for free.

Meanwhile, a Middlesbrough forward looks set to be leaving the Riverside after just one season at the club with a trio of Scottish Premiership sides understood to be interested.

Luton Town could be turning their attentions to a former loanee as they look to negotiate a transfer fee with his current club while West Brom are said to be interested in a current Hatters defender.

Elsewhere, Preston North End look set to rival League One side Bolton Wanderers for the signing of a highly rated Fulham youngster while a current Championship assistant manager is understood to be a contender for the vacant Blackpool manager’s job.

Premier League sides Leeds United, Bournemouth and Everton are all thought to be keen on signing Blackburn Rovers’s star striker this summer while QPR could be set to reignite their interest in a former Birghton & Hove Albion defender.

Finally, a former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager is apparently a ‘front runner’ for the managerial vacancy at relegated Barnsley despite announcing his retirement last year.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Warnock considered front runner for Barnsley vacancy Despite announcing his retirements last year, former Middlebrough and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is considered a 'front runner' for the manager vacancy at relegated Barnsley (FLW)

2. Rovers' striker wanted by Premier League trio Leeds United, Everton and Bournemouth are in a three way race to sign Blackburn Rovers' striker Ben Brereton Diaz but face competition from clubs in Europe (The Sun)

3. QPR to return for Cox QPR have reignited their interest in Fortuna Sittard left-back George Cox having failed to land the former Brighton & Hove Albion man a year ago (West London Sport)

4. Seasiders consider Rams' number two Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior is on Blackpool's managerial radar (Alan Nixon)