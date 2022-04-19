Bank Holiday Monday saw a thrilling card of EFL Championship fixtures take place with results that could have serious ramifications on the title and play-off races as well as the battle against relegation.

Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw away to Bristol City was enough for them to keep a hold of sixth place and their spot in the promotion play-offs for the time being.

However, they lost ground on the teams ahead of them with Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth all winning.

Meanwhile, Millwall also made up ground on the Blades with their win meaning that Paul Heckingbottom’s side are just one point above the Lions.

After their draw at Ashton Gate, Heckingbottom said: “ We’re playing good teams in games and we literally had 50 minutes that were all us. Then their goal totally changes the dynamic of the game.

“That’s the level. If we’d have scored one or two of our four good chances, it’d have been one of our best performances. But we didn’t. It’s tough to take in many ways but I have to be pleased with some things as well.

“Enda had a good chance, Sander [Berge] snatched at one, Iliman had a chance; two or three of those would have been unbelievable goals but they weren’t because they didn’t go in.”

Meanwhile, with the action on the pitch continuing there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs make plans to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Poveda could feature in Rovers’ final fixtures Ian Poveda is back training with Leeds United and could still return to loan club Blackburn Rovers for the final few games of the Championship season (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

2. Fulham target Mexican midfielder PSV and Mexico midfielder Erick Gutierrez is on the transfer radar of Fulham ahead of the summer window (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Knight to exit relegated Rams this summer Derby County’s relegation to League One will ensure a Rams’ exit for Jason Knight this summer with several Premier League and Championship clubs interested in the Republic of Ireland international (Irish Independent) Photo Sales

4. Premier League bosses take in Championship clash West Ham United boss David Moyes and Brentford manager Thomas Frank were in attendance for yesterday’s match between Millwall and Hull City (InsideFutbol) Photo Sales