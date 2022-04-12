Another round of EFL Championship fixtures has concluded as the finish line of the season approachs fast along with the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United’s race to make the promotion play-offs looks like it’s going to the wire with several clubs still hoping to secure a spot in the top six.

Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town currently occupy the spots along with the Blades but Middlesborugh and Blackburn Rovers are both just one result away from moving up.

Millwall, Coventry City and QPR are further behind but still within ouhing distance of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The Blades’ boss commented: “The Easter period is always so big, that and the weekend before it,”

“You come out of that spell, when there’s a really fast turnaround, and by then everyone really knows what they’ve got to do.

“At this stage, it’s a big chunk out of what you’ve got left. And this year, it’s so tight but there’s lots of people in and around it who are facing each other. So things are going to move around a bit, there’s going to be lots of changes of position.”

Sheffield United’s next league match is set to take place on Friday night as they welcome Reading to Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, away from the action on the pitch there is plenty discussion going on surrounding the summer transfer window which is fast approaching.

Here are some of the biggest stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

