The EFL Championship season continues this midweek with a full card of fixtures while clubs also keep one eye on the fast approaching summer transfer window.

Sheffield United are back in action tonight as they host QPR at Bramall Lane with Paul Heckingbottom’s side looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Stoke City at the weekend.

Just two points separate the hosts from their visitors with the Blades currently sitting eighths in the Championship table and the London side in ninth.

With the race for the play-off spots still so tight, a win for United could be enough to move them back into the top six.

However, defender John Egan recently said he considers the Blades to be “outsiders” when it comes to qualifying for a place at Wembley Stadium next month.

He said: “We are outsiders now, we are outside the top six and so that makes us outsiders.

“We have to get three points here. Onto the next game, that’s all we are doing. And then the one after that and the one after that.”

Despite their indifferent away form, United are unbeaten at home since the end of October having kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 outings at Bramall Lane.

“Our home form has been brilliant and we’ve just got to keep that going,” Egan said. “It’s under the lights and we want to take advantage.”

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines from the EFL Championship on Tuesday morning:

