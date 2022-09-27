Triple injury boost for Sheffield United as three key men make their returns from long absences

Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp have all been named in the side to face Hull City at 5pm, with midfielder Frankie Maguire also starting after his own long injury lay-off.

Goalkeeper Davies will make his first appearance since damaging knee ligaments in pre-season against Lincoln City, while Bogle returns from surgery on his knee that prematurely ended his involvement last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp made a cameo appearance off the bench in United’s last league game away at Preston, after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the season away at Middlesbrough. Both outfield players may be managed through the game and withdrawn early, with United loathe to risk any setbacks amid their current injury crisis.

The Blades are well-stocked up front, with Sharp offering another option for Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff. But the returns of Bogle and to a lesser extent Davies will be especially welcome, with George Baldock and Wes Foderingham the only senior players in each of their respective positions.