Triple injury blow for Sheffield United as James McAtee features v Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United have been hit with a triple injury blow for today’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur. John Egan, George Baldock and Will Osula all picked up fitness issues on international duty over the break and miss out in north London.

Chris Basham captains the side after coming in for injured John Egan, while Jayden Bogle replaces George Baldock. Will Osula also misses out after picking up an issue on Denmark youth duty.

Elsewhere Luke Thomas makes a full debut at left-wing back in place of Yasser Larouci, who’s on the bench, while James McAtee starts for the first time of his second spell after re-signing on loan from Manchester City.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham (c), Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Thomas, Souza, Hamer, McAtee, McBurnie, Archer. Subs: A. Davies, Trusty, Seriki, T. Davies, Larouci, Slimane, Norwood, Traore.