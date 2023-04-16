Teak-tough Scot Colquhoun spent 10 years at Bramall Lane, where he captained the side to promotion in 1971 and made over 400 appearances for a club that he would grow to love.

And fans loved him, too, with his name still ringing around the Lane on matchdays as part of the staple ‘Ain’t got a barrel of money’ song.

Colquhoun, who began his career at Bury before moving to West Brom and then the Blades, made 11 appearances for Scotland and upon leaving Sheffield had a spell in the US with Detroit Express.

Absorbed in reading The Star souvenir depicting their 1971 promotion success are Sheffield United led by skipper Eddie Colquhoun, who the club have announced has sadly passed away

United wrote in a statement upon announcing Colquhoun’s passing: “Eddie was a true gentleman. He loved his career and adored his Blades, and it was no surprise that after his American adventures, he returned to the area and stayed, working in a number of roles until his retirement. He was carved out of Scottish granite both on the outside and on the field of play with the heart of the lion displayed on his country's coat of arms, but his warmth on the inside and generosity to friends and fellow Blades was and is legendary.

“The club will miss him hugely, and his loss leaves another colossal hole in our family and, of course in his own, and our love and thoughts go to Fiona, Heather and all of them at this saddest of times.”

Eddie’s passing brought an outpouring of tributes for the former skipper on social media.

One fan posted: “An absolute legend. Once had a kick about with him on my neighbours garden (his daughters house at the time). He must have been late 60’s. Playing with a bunch of kids and still showed us who was boss. I’ll never forget the shot he hit full pelt into my face.”

Another said: “Every promotion since I was a lad in 70-71, I've sung his name, very, very, very sad. God bless you Eddie and thanks for the memories.”