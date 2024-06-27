Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will now be hard at work as they bid to be ready by the time the new season kicks off in August. Pre-season games are just around the corner, and both Chris Wilder and Danny Rohl will be looking forward to seeing their men in action again.

Then again, Wilder has not seen much change to his squad just yet despite there being a clear need for a significant overhaul due to the presence high-earning players. As the Blades look to address the situation, and as the Owls look to continue adding quality, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the Championship.

Leeds ‘interested’ in Sessegnon

Leeds United are said to be one of the clubs interested in now soon to be former Tottenham star Ryan Sessegnon. Sessegnon has been set for release by Spurs and will officially become a free agent next week.

According to HITC, the Whites have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old but may find it hard to strike a deal unless he is willing to drop his wages significantly, reportedly earning around £55,000 per week in North London.

Sessegnon struggled with injury last season, but he has been dubbed a hard worker by soon to be former boss Ange Postecoglou, who said in March: "It's nothing that happens by design. I think he's done everything right; he's worked hard. Unfortunately he's had these recurring injuries. It's always harder when they go back-to-back and he hasn't really had that reward of all his hard work to at least get out there and do what he loves. So it's another challenge for Sess but, on thew flip side of that, he's certainly got enough experience dealing with it.”

Foderingham deal criticised

Pundit Frank McAvennie is not convinced by West Ham United’s signing of Blades keeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer. Speaking to West Ham Zone, he said: “I don’t know about it, wasting time on free transfers. No disrespect to Foderingham, because he might do wonders, but I don’t know what his commitment and ambition are like.

“There will be no shortage of fighting because if you’re at Sheffield United, you’re constantly under pressure for 80 out of the 90 minutes, so I don’t see a problem with his goalkeeping. I just want West Ham to go out and buy someone – a good quality centre-half. As a support, I’d love to see them get a good centre-half. There are some good players at the Euros this summer. “It’s a strange one. I want to see West Ham spend some money, not signing free transfers.”

Tikvic headed to Watford

Watford are again set to make the most of their connection with Serie A side Udinese by snapping up Antonio Tikvic. According to the Watford Observer, the defender has already joined pre-season training ahead of a proposed move from Italy.