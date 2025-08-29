Ruben Selles is not expected to deviate too much from his principles so far as Sheffield United travel to Middlesbrough tomorrow still looking for the first win of his Bramall Lane era. The pressure is mounting on the Spaniard after four defeats in his first four games.

But a much-needed injection of strength via the transfer market has revitalised the options at his disposal, with a number of potential debutants at the Riverside against one of the early pace-setters.

With that in mind, we tasked our man to select the side he thinks Selles will send out to face Boro - and he thinks it could be very telling in terms of a couple of players’ futures beyond Monday’s transfer deadline...

1 . Michael Cooper One of the positions in this side that takes care of itself, with Cooper without doubt the Blades' No.1 – and hopefully here to stay beyond the deadline at 7pm on Monday

2 . Ben Godfrey He looked composed enough at right-back on his debut last weekend and given the situation of the game I suspect Selles will go with the more reliable option rather than the more unpredictable Seriki

3 . Japhet Tanganga United's new signing is surely in line to make his Blades debut after sealing his move from Millwall this week